CHICAGO (CBS) – After millions of families gathered for the holidays, a new COVID-19 variant on another continent is having effects here. The variant is also causing changes in international travel.

Starting Monday, the U.S. will restrict travel from South Africa and seven other African countries. Officials say it’s a decision made out of an abundance of caution, but the concern is real.

It was enough to send the Dow tumbling today more than 1,000 points. The S&P and NASDAQ both dropped over 2 percent.

CBS 2’s Marie Saavedra gets Cook County’s perspective on this new threat.

If it feels like the news of this new variant came out of nowhere overnight, it’s because it did.

B11529 was found in South Africa, and in the last eight hours, we’ve watched the world make changes because of it.

Here at home, doctors say it’s worth being cautious.

“We didn’t know this particular variant was on the horizon.”

An overnight stunner for doctors here and around the world. After COVID cases in Johannesburg doubled in a day, South African officials announced the discovery of a new Variant Thursday. Cook County Department of Public Health’s Dr. Rachel Rubin says that wasn’t a shock.

“We’re not surprised a new variant has come up, this has been expected that we’re going to see new variants,” she said.

But the makeup of this strain is surprising. By Friday afternoon, The World Health Organization named it Omicron, calling it a variant of concern, due to a large number of mutations that carry an increased risk of re-infection.

“That indicates that quite possibly we’re going to be seeing more breakthrough cases.”

That triggered action here in the U.S.

“It’s in a fluid motion. We’re finding more about it and literally, it’s something in real-time, we’re learning more and more about.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci and the Covid Response team briefed the President, who ordered air travel restrictions from South Africa and seven other countries starting Monday. It’s a lot of action to take for a still very mysterious strain.

“There’s no way of knowing if it’s here yet, though we will know soon, or if it’s going to become widespread,” Rubin said.

Dr. Rubin says research in the coming weeks will answer those questions. In the meantime, the Delta variant continues to spread through Chicago. She says getting vaccinated or boosted puts up the best fight against that variant. Masking and distance should stay in place as we wait to learn more about the next one.

“That’s why these other things we do to keep ourselves safe apart from vaccines become that much more important,” Rubin said.

The race is on to find out if any of the current vaccines work against this new strain.

Both Moderna and Pfizer say it’ll take a few weeks to know if its doses are effective against Omicron.

With much of the African continent not having the same amount of access to vaccines is a contributing factor.

In his statement Friday, President Biden called on other countries to donate as many vaccines as the U.S. has. He also wants the intellectual property protections for COVID vaccines to be waved. If that happens, they can be manufactured globally and reach more people.