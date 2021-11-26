CHICAGO (CBS) — Bears Head Coach Matt Nagy confirmed Friday that quarterback Justin Fields has cracked ribs.
But he said Fields is moving around pretty well, so it is possible he could play against the Arizona Cardinals next Sunday.
Nagy also did some cleaning up of rumors – saying he did not abruptly cancel meetings Tuesday, and also saying a report that George McCaskey forced him to start Fields "couldn't have been further from the truth.
Nagy had already denied that he was told he cwould be fired after the game against the Detroit Lions on Thursday.
“Is this going to stop now? It’s probably going to continue. There’s still going to be rumors that happen. But as long as we understand – as players and coaches and everyone in this building – what’s real and what the truth is, then we’re OK,” Nagy said. “Yeah, that comes with the territory, and they are distractions. Like I said yesterday, how do you handle those distractions? The wrong way is you let it affect you. We didn’t do that, we haven’t, and we won’t.”