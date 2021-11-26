DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Premium Outlet Mall reaches the capacity limit for the second time on Black Friday.

In a tweet by the Aurora Police Department, doors are closed until further notice and traffic have been redirected.

The mall opened at 6 a.m. and experienced traffic delays around the mall.

The mall reached capacity for the first time around 12:17 p.m. and for the second time around 1:53 p.m. The doors have since re-opened.

