DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Robb Ellis
Filed Under:Chicago Weather, Chicago Weather Forecast, chicago weekend weather, RealTime Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — Temperatures will gradually warm up slightly over the next week.

Tonight:

READ MORE: Chicago Premium Outlets In Aurora Reach Capacity Limit For The Second Time On Black Friday

Cloudy. Low 28.

READ MORE: Chicago Police Seeking To Identify Suspect In Shooting In North Lawndale

Tomorrow:

Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain with a few snowflakes. High 42.

MORE NEWS: Biden Administration Restricting Travel From Southern Africa Over COVID Variant

Mid 40s by mid-week. Otherwise, dry and quiet.