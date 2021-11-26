CHICAGO (CBS) — Temperatures will gradually warm up slightly over the next week.
Cloudy. Low 28.
Tomorrow:
Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain with a few snowflakes. High 42.
Mid 40s by mid-week. Otherwise, dry and quiet.