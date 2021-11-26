CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are warning businesses of retail thefts in the Near North and Gold Coast neighborhoods.
In each incident, multiple offenders would enter the businesses and grab purses on a display table and flee the store in a waiting vehicle, according to authorities.
Incident times and locations:
- 800 block of North Michigan Ave., Friday, October 22, 2021, during the afternoon hours.
- 900 block of North Rush St., Friday, October 29, 2021, in the early morning hours.
- 600 block of North Michigan Ave., Tuesday, November 9, 2021, in the afternoon hours.
- 700 block of North Michigan Ave., Saturday, November 13, 2021, in the evening hours.
- 700 block of North Michigan Ave., Friday, November 19, 2021, in the evening hours.
The offenders are described as 3-10 African American men, 5’09”-5’11”, 135lbs., 14-18 years of age, and wearing dark clothing.
Police remind victims that if they have video surveillance to save and make a copy of the incident for investigating detectives and to not touch anything and contact the police immediately.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.