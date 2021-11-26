CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago Transit Authority bus driver was stabbed in the hand after he confronted a man who had just pickpocketed a woman in Old Town Friday night, police said.
At 9:20 p.m., the 37-year-old male bus driver was driving a bus east in the 300 block of West North Avenue when he saw the man pickpocket the woman, police said.
The bus driver stopped and approached the man, at which point the two began quarreling and then physically fighting, police said.
The pickpocket too out a knife and swung it, stabbing the bus driver in the hand, police said.
The attacker fled, but was later located and taken into custody. He was transported to Area Three Police Headquarters for further investigation.
The bus driver was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.