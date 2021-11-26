CHICAGO (CBS) – Santa returns to welcome passengers back on board with the Allstate CTA Holiday Train ride on Friday.
Now in its 30th year, Santa along with his helper Ella the Elf will be downtown waving to passengers at each stop with the train decorated in holiday lights and images. This year will be a little different as there will be some restrictions.
In an effort to keep people safe from COVID-19 and with recommendations from the CDC and public officials, everyone planning to ride the train or bus must wear a mask or face covering, and no photo sessions with Santa will be allowed this year. The train will also pass some stops if it becomes too crowded.
This year, more routes are added to the train and bus rides.
The Holiday Train will run all eight rail lines from Nov. 26 through Dec. 22. The Holiday Bus will run 14 different routes from Nov. 30 through Dec. 23. For more information about the rides, including schedule times, visit the CTA website.