WINFIELD, Ind. (CBS) — Former Chicago Bears defensive lineman Dan Hampton was recently arrested charged with driving while intoxicated in Northwest Indiana, officials said Friday.
The Lake County Sheriff’s office reported that Winfield, Indiana police arrested Hampton at 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20. He was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and was released from the Lake County, Indiana Jail the following morning, according to the Sheriff’s office.READ MORE: President Biden Restricts Travel From South Africa and 7 Other African Countries Due To New COVID Variant
CNN reported that Hampton was also arrested on drunken driving charges on Jan. 28, 2002 and to a week in jail. This happened shortly before he was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the 2002 report said.READ MORE: Burglars Target The North Face Store, Foot Locker In Wicker Park; Boost Mobile Nearby In Humboldt Park
The CNN report said Hampton was also arrested for driving while intoxicated in 1996 and 1997.
Hampton – nicknamed “Danimal” – played for the Bears from 1979 until 1990, and was on the classic 1985 team that won Super Bowl XX. He earned first- or second-team All-Pro Honors as a defensive tackle or a defensive end six times, according to his Pro Football Hall of Fame biography.MORE NEWS: MISSING: Richard Hayes, 75, Of South Chicago
Hampton is now host of “The Hamp & O’B Show” with former Bears defensive end Ed O’Bradovich on WGN Radio.