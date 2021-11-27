DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Crime, CTA, CTA Bus Driver Stabbed, Old Town

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man accused of stabbing a CTA bus driver is in police custody Saturday night.

Chicago police say the bus was heading along North Avenue in Old Town around 9 p.m. Friday night when the bus driver saw a man steal something from a woman.

READ MORE: Police Respond To Shots Fired Call At Clark And Lake CTA Stop

When the driver confronted him, the man swung a knife and stabbed the driver in the hand.

READ MORE: Man Found Shot Dead Under Viaduct In Stony Island Park

The driver was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

MORE NEWS: Four In Custody Following Domestic Incident 'Involving A Firearm' At Sky Zone In Orland Park

 

CBS 2 Chicago Staff