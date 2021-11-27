CHICAGO (CBS) — A man accused of stabbing a CTA bus driver is in police custody Saturday night.
Chicago police say the bus was heading along North Avenue in Old Town around 9 p.m. Friday night when the bus driver saw a man steal something from a woman.
When the driver confronted him, the man swung a knife and stabbed the driver in the hand.
The driver was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.