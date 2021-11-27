CHICAGO (CBS) — A system moving to the north of our area brings us a slight chance for a few showers today, perhaps mixing with a bit of early morning snow. Friday only reached 30 but today climbs to a season level in the low 40s with partly sunny skies as clouds decrease later in the day.6:56amForecast Today- Slight chance of a shower with a little snow mixing in early, then some sunshine, high of 42. Tonight- Low of 30Sunday- Sun and 41.Similar temps on Sunday with mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions. November 27 Normal- 43 Friday- 30 Today- 42 Sunrise-
A slight weekend warmup. A stray shower today and some sun. Not as cold as Friday.