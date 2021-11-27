CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois is targeting scofflaws who park illegally in spaces reserved for people with disabilities.
It’s the state’s 14th annual Holiday Parking Crackdown.READ MORE: Police Respond To Shots Fired Call At Clark And Lake CTA Stop
State Police will conduct parking stings at shopping malls throughout the holiday season.READ MORE: Man Found Shot Dead Under Viaduct In Stony Island Park
The fine for parking in an accessible parking space without a disability placard or disability license plates can be up to $350.MORE NEWS: Four In Custody Following Domestic Incident 'Involving A Firearm' At Sky Zone In Orland Park
Use someone else’s or use a fraudulent placard, and your license could be revoked for a year and you could face a $2,500 fine.