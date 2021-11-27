DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Disability Placards, Holiday Parking Crackdown, Illinois State Police

CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois is targeting scofflaws who park illegally in spaces reserved for people with disabilities.

It’s the state’s 14th annual Holiday Parking Crackdown.

READ MORE: Police Respond To Shots Fired Call At Clark And Lake CTA Stop

State Police will conduct parking stings at shopping malls throughout the holiday season.

READ MORE: Man Found Shot Dead Under Viaduct In Stony Island Park

The fine for parking in an accessible parking space without a disability placard or disability license plates can be up to $350.

MORE NEWS: Four In Custody Following Domestic Incident 'Involving A Firearm' At Sky Zone In Orland Park

Use someone else’s or use a fraudulent placard, and your license could be revoked for a year and you could face a $2,500 fine.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff