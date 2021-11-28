DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A teenage boy is dead, and a little girl is in critical condition after they were hit by a car in Chicago’s Lawndale neighborhood.

The boy has since been identified as 14-year-old Kaidon Bell. He died at the scene.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. Saturday night near Cermak and Kostner, and it appears the children were just outside the crosswalk when they were hit.

Police cited a 20-year-old driver with failure to reduce speed and yield to pedestrians.

Investigators say the crash dows not appear to have been alcohol related.

