CHICAGO (CBS) — A teenage boy is dead, and a little girl is in critical condition after they were hit by a car in Chicago’s Lawndale neighborhood.
The boy has since been identified as 14-year-old Kaidon Bell. He died at the scene.
It happened around 7:30 p.m. Saturday night near Cermak and Kostner, and it appears the children were just outside the crosswalk when they were hit.
Police cited a 20-year-old driver with failure to reduce speed and yield to pedestrians.
Investigators say the crash dows not appear to have been alcohol related.