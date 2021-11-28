CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is charged after wounding another man in the parking lot of a Taco Burrito King in Niles Thursday, according to authorities.
Keith Lee, 29, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery with great bodily harm, and aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon.READ MORE: Police Seeking 2 Men Who Carjacked Woman And Family Members During A Delivery
Niles Police said around 3 a.m., officers responded to a report of an aggravated battery in the restaurant’s parking lot at 6701 W. Touhy Ave. When they arrived, they located the victim with a puncture wound to his torso. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.READ MORE: Chicagoan David Kronfeld Shares Advice To Career Success In New Book
Police later arrested Lee at his residence and taken into custody.MORE NEWS: ISP Arrest Man For Attempted Murder, Aggravated Battery On I-290
He was transported to a bond hearing at the Cook County Courthouse on Sunday.