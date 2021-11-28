CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men are injured after a shooting in River North left one with a graze wound to the face and the other shot in the leg and the face.
The shooting happened on Huron Street just outside Green Door Tavern, where a bullet was still lodged in the side Sunday evening.READ MORE: 14-Year-Old Boy Fatally Struck By Car In Lawndale Identified As Kaidon Bell
“It sounded like an automatic weapon going off, probably 20 to 30 shots in very quick succession,” said witness Brian Schmitt.
Just before midnight outside a home on Huron Street more gunfire can be heard on a Nest video just before two cars are seen speeding right past Green Door Tavern, the historic tavern bearing a new battle scar with a bullet lodged into its side window frame.READ MORE: Business Owners Taking Precautions After Rash Of Burglaries In Chicago
Not long after the gunshots, just two blocks east on the same street, a red car flipped completely over just outside Avli Restaurant. The two cars next to it on the side of the road also showed signs of heavy damage.
A bullet is still lodged into the side of Chicago’s historic Green Door Tavern@cbschicago pic.twitter.com/w9Z1VkntVA
— Marissa Parra (@MarParNews) November 28, 2021
Debris and more than 30 evidence markers were scattered across the street. In one of the videos posted to teh Citizen App, a user is able to walk up to some of the gun evidence up close. Another video taken from a nearby building shows police canvassing the streets and nearby alleys and removing what appears to be a handgun from the flipped car.MORE NEWS: Girl Kidnapped By Three Men In Ski Masks Near Austin High School