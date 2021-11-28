CHICAGO (CBS) — All five of the children in critical care after the tragedy in Waukesha, Wisconsin, have improved, and one has returned home. Nine children remain in the hospital.
It was last Sunday that an SUV driver plowed into a Christmas parade, killing six people and injuring more than 60 others.
Teammates of an 8-year-old boy killed Sunday are honoring him with a special memorial.
Jason Sparks died from his injuries this week. He loved baseball and photos and mementos and homemade posters now lie behind home plate at a park.
“This is the least that we could do for them.We’re Waukesha strong. We’re pushing forward together and we’re gonna make it through,” said Joseph Sifnaio.
A Black Friday fundraiser raised money to help survivors and their families.
The Coop gave its proceeds Friday to the United for Waukesha Community Fund. It has also been collecting donations since last week and sending them along. Two of the restaurant’s servers were hurt in the tragedy.