CHICAGO (CBS) — He’s been hailed as a visionary who combined luxury brands with streetwear. Designer Vigil Abloh has died.
Abloh was the artistic director for Louis Vuitton and founder of Off-White.READ MORE: 1 Killed, 4 Injured In Evanston Shooting
He died Sunday morning after battling a rare cancer for more than two years.
He underwent numerous treatments but chose to keep his diagnosis private.READ MORE: Jury Selection To Begin Monday In Jussie Smollett Trial
Abloh was best known for his menswear, but his work stretched into furniture and vehicle design as well.
The Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago even held an exhibit of his work back in 2019.MORE NEWS: Bryn Mawr Community Church Honors COVID-19 Victims
Virgil Abloh, who was born in Rockford and studied at the Illinois Institute of Technology, died in Chicago. he was 41.