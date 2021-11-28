CHICAGO (CBS) – Cook County Sheriff’s Police are asking for the public’s help in locating two men who carjacked a woman and her family during a DoorDash delivery Saturday.
Authorities said around 7 p.m., a woman, 46, along with her daughter, 11, and mother, 64, were delivering food to an address in the 1100 block of Werline Avenue in Ford Heights. The woman said the home appeared to be abandoned but noticed two men walking on the street. The men approached the vehicle, both men displayed a firearm and ordered the mother and daughter out of the vehicle before fleeing the scene.
The first offender was described as a Black male, around 6 feet tall, thin, and wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and a facemask. The second offender was described as a Black male, approximately 5'3" tall, stocky, with a dark hooded sweatshirt and facemask.
Police are looking for a black 2018 Mazda 3 with Illinois license plate number CH62717.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911, Cook County Sheriff’s Police Detectives at 708-865-4896, or the Sheriff’s Police non-emergency number at 847-635-1188.