CHICAGO (CBS)– A driver crashed into a pond in Aurora overnight.
#APDAlert: Aurora Police Department and Aurora Fire Department are on scene of a vehicle partially submerged in water in the area of Butterfield Road and N Eola Road.
The driver of the vehicle was the only occupant and is currently out of the vehicle. pic.twitter.com/xgc8iA2OnI
— Aurora Police Department (@AuroraPoliceIL) November 29, 2021
The red car was partially submerged in water in the area of Butterfield Road and North Eola Road.
Police said the driver made it out of the vehicle and was the only occupant.
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.