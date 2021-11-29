DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Aurora, car, pond

CHICAGO (CBS)– A driver crashed into a pond in Aurora overnight.

The red car was partially submerged in water in the area of Butterfield Road and North Eola Road.

Police said the driver made it out of the vehicle and was the only occupant.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff