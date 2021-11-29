CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman fired her gun at a man who tried to carjack her outside a Chase Bank in the Roseland community Monday afternoon.

The woman told CBS 2’s Jermont Terry she had just left the Chase Bank at 10260 S. Michigan Ave. when the would-be carjacker came up. Her car was originally parked in a parking space just a few feet from the front door of the bank.

By the time she jumped int her car and closed the door, the woman said a man didn’t even give her time to lock it. He opened the door and aimed a black gun directly at her face.

The woman, who has a concealed carry permit, said she quickly pulled out and fired her own gun in the direction of the carjacker.

It was not clear late Monday if those shots hit the carjacker, but what is clear is that it scared him – and the woman is thankful she is licensed to carry.

“I’m glad I had my gun with me,” she said. “I mean it’s sad. But I’m glad I had my gun because he could’ve killed me, or it could’ve been worse.”

Police late Monday were checking hospitals to see if any random gunshot victims walked in.

