DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Clearing, fatal fire, Fire, House Fire

CHICAGO (CBS)– A woman is dead and three others are seriously injured after a house fire in the Clearing neighborhood Monday morning.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, a fire broke out in the basement of the home at 5724 W. 64 St.

READ MORE: 17-Year-Old Boy Killed, 4 Injured In Evanston Shooting

CFD said a woman in her 60s died.

READ MORE: Man Loses $6,500 To Scammers And Chase Bank Wouldn't Cover Him, Until CBS 2 Stepped In

The other victims include a boy around 7 years old in serious condition, a man in his 60s in fair condition and a woman in her 30s in critical condition.

MORE NEWS: Jury Selection To Begin Monday In Jussie Smollett Trial

An investigation is underway.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff