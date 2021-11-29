CHICAGO (CBS)– A woman is dead and three others are seriously injured after a house fire in the Clearing neighborhood Monday morning.
According to the Chicago Fire Department, a fire broke out in the basement of the home at 5724 W. 64 St.
CFD said a woman in her 60s died.
The other victims include a boy around 7 years old in serious condition, a man in his 60s in fair condition and a woman in her 30s in critical condition.
An investigation is underway.