DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Jury Selection, Jussie Smollett

CHICAGO (CBS) — Nearly three years after being accused of plotting his own attack, actor Jussie Smollett goes on trial Monday.

Smollett is charged with felony disorderly conduct. He is accused of lying to police when he reported that he had been the victim of a racist and homophobic attack in downtown Chicago.

READ MORE: 17-Year-Old Boy Killed, 4 Injured In Evanston Shooting

The actor once starred on the popular show “Empire,” which was shot in Chicago, but he has stayed out of the spotlight since the infamous alleged hoax.

Jury selection is set to begin Monday.

READ MORE: Man Loses $6,500 To Scammers And Chase Bank Wouldn't Cover Him, Until CBS 2 Stepped In

 

 

MORE NEWS: Woman Dead, Child Among 3 Injured After House Fire In Clearing

 

CBS 2 Chicago Staff