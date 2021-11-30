CHICAGO (CBS) — The Bulls are having their best season in years – and they’re sharing the knowledge that has them moving up in the standings.

DeMar DeRozan broke the huddle as the Bulls surprised the girls’ basketball team at Thomas Kelly College Prep in Brighton Park, with an afternoon tournament in the West Loop.

DeRozan and Lonzo Ball were among the players coaching and officiating games. The girls even walked away with some new gear from the team.

The Bulls provided an experience to remember for the high schoolers – and for the pros.

Half the Bulls roster just gave the southwest side ballers from Kelly High School one heck of a surprise! They had no idea they’d be getting coached by @ZO2_ and @DeMar_DeRozan today but here they are 🤩 @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/w6iXkdw30x — Jackie Kostek (@JackieKostek) November 30, 2021

“My hope is that this is just added bonus to what it means to be an athlete; what it means to be a professional basketball player,” said Bulls director of community relations Erica Bauer. “You know, a lot of community relations in basketball is what we do off the court, right? And so what makes this easy is that this matters to our guys.”

“Honestly, to see them come out is honestly an honor – it’s unbelievable,” said Kelly College Prep senior Griselda Gurrola.

CBS 2’s Jackie Kostek asked Gurrola if she has learned a lot from watching the Bulls play.

“Yeah – honestly, a lot of strategies; a lot of how they work and play as a team,” Gurrola said.

“It meant a lot for them to come out, take the time – you know, especially our coach who helped us organize this,” said Kelly senior Alyssa Valdes.

The effort is all part of the Bulls’ mission to get more girls into sports – especially girls of color from underserved communities.