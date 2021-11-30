CHICAGO (CBS) — We’re into the 50s Tuesday and again on Wednesday.
READ MORE: Jussie Smollett Trial: Lead Detective In Investigation Explains On Witness Stand How Smollett Went From Victim To Suspect
By Thursday, we will be flirting with 60 degrees. The normal high is 42.
High pressure is in control today keeping conditions clear and quiet. A fast-moving, weak system moves in Tuesday night, increasing the cloud deck.READ MORE: 'Dreadhead Cowboy' Sentenced To 90 Days In Jail For Contempt Of Court After Repeatedly Interrupting Judge
A light mix is possible around daybreak, but mainly rain sprinkles for a couple of hours from about 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.
The low for Tuesday night is 34. The high for Wednesday is 51, Thursday 59.MORE NEWS: Cook County Surpasses 1,000 Homicides For First Time Since 1994