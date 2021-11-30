CHICAGO (CBS) — Clouds move back into the area Tuesday night ahead a weak system that will allow for a slight chance for rain on Wednesday morning.
It will be mostly cloudy to partly cloudy on Wednesday afternoon, with highs running about 10 degrees above average in the low 50s. This would be the warmest start to December in four years.
It will be mostly sunny and even warmer on Thursday, with highs near 60 degrees. A high of 59 degrees in Chicago would be 17 degrees above average, and the warmest day since Nov. 17.
It turns colder starting Friday with highs back in the 40s. Low 40s are expected this weekend, with a chance for a rain and snow mix on Sunday. We’ll start next week with highs only in the 30s on Monday and Tuesday.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Low 33.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A morning shower. High 52.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 59.