RED CROSSToday Is Our Day Of Giving! Find Out How You Can Help The Red Cross Here In Illinois
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Letters To Santa, Macy's, Make-A-Wish

CHICAGO (CBS) — A lot of kids are busy writing letters to Santa for their most desired gifts.

But kids who drop their wish lists in a Macy’s Santa Mailbox will be helping grant a wish to kids with serious illnesses.

It’s National Believe Week and Macy’s is donating $2.00 to Make-A-Wish for every letter to Santa dropped in its mailboxes.

Make-A-Wish Illinois is hosting the Santa letter writing campaigns at Macy’s stores. There’s curbside pick-ups for letters. And if you can’t go to a store, you can also write a letter to Santa by clicking here or go to this site Macys/Social/Believe.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff