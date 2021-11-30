CHICAGO (CBS) — Major League Baseball teams are snatching up free agents while they can, ahead of the collective bargaining agreement with the players’ union expiring on Wednesday night and the lockout of players.
The Cubs got catcher Yan Gomes on a two-year, $13 million deal, and outfielder Clint Frazier to a one-year contract.READ MORE: Jussie Smollett Trial: Lead Detective In Investigation Explains On Witness Stand How Smollett Went From Victim To Suspect
The White Sox inked Leury Garcia to a three-year extension. They will also get some bullpen relief by signing right-handed pitcher Kendall Graveman to a three-year $24 million deal after he posted a 1.77 ERA in 53 appearances with the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros last season.
Graveman had 10 saves and 11 holds last season – and that was on the Houston team that eliminated the Sox, but fell just short of a title as they lost the World Series to the Atlanta Braves.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Slight Chance For Rain Wednesday Morning, Warmer During Day
Meanwhile, when Javy Baez returns to play in Chicago, it will be against the White Sox and as a member of the Detroit Tigers.
The former Cub agreed to six-year, $140 million contract with Detroit. Is the second largest free agent deal in Tigers history, and it includes an opt-out after year two.MORE NEWS: City Council Expected To Vote On New Ward Map Wednesday, But Public Has Not Seen It, And Some Call For End To Gerrymandered Wards That Splinter Communities
Baez was traded from the Cubs to the New York Mets in July.