NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) — Three people were rushed to the hospital Tuesday afternoon following a crash involving a car and a Freightliner truck on Route 59 in Naperville.
One of the accident victims suffered life-threatening injuries.READ MORE: Jussie Smollett Trial: Lead Detective In Investigation Explains On Witness Stand How Smollett Went From Victim To Suspect
At 1:08 p.m., Naperville police and fire crews were called to Route 59 at Platinum Avenue for the crash, which involved a silver Dodge Charger driven by a 42-year-old Chicago man, and a white 2015 Freightliner driven by a 42-year-old Chicago man.
Police said the Charger was headed south on Route 59 when it crossed over the median and slammed into the Freightliner truck.READ MORE: 'Dreadhead Cowboy' Sentenced To 90 Days In Jail For Contempt Of Court After Repeatedly Interrupting Judge
The driver of the Dodge Charger was rushed to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, while a passenger in the Charger and the driver of the Freightliner were each taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Following the crash, northbound Route 59 was closed between North Aurora and Brookdale roads for an investigation. The road remained closed as of the start of the Tuesday afternoon rush.MORE NEWS: Cook County Surpasses 1,000 Homicides For First Time Since 1994
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Naperville police Traffic Unit at (630) 305-5477.