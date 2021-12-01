CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago Police officer was shot and wounded Wednesday night in the Calumet Heights community.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said at 8:32 p.m., officers were conducting a “traffic investigation” at 92nd Street and Stony Island Avenue, when they were involved in an exchange of gunfire with occupants of a vehicle.

A male officer was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Brown said. The officer was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was stabilized.

A suspect was shot and wounded in his torso, and was taken to another area hospital in an unknown condition, Brown said.

A second person of interest was taken into custody, and a handgun was recovered, Brown said.

Following the shooting, police issued a 10-1 call for immediate backup, and an ambulance rushed to the scene to take the officer to the hospital. Officers were also seen running – a police source said the officers were very likely running after one suspect who was reportedly caught just a couple of blocks away.

The source said a car involved in the investigation took off at a very high rate of speed. A police helicopter followed the car, and at some point, three other suspects then bailed out, the source said.

As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported, red crime scene tape was strung up at a Citgo gas station at 9155 S. Stony Island Ave. Officers were seen surrounding a car that was a subject of investigation, and a police command vehicle was also at the scene.

Kozlov is told the officer was stable and talking on the way to the hospital.