CHICAGO (CBS) — Wednesday is World AIDS Day.
On Wednesday morning, the city of Chicago gave us an early look at the new garden dedicated to those fighting HIV and AIDS.
The two-and-a-half acre garden is at Lake Shore Drive and Belmont at an area nicknamed the Belmont Rocks. It’s a special place for the LGBT community. The garden honors those battling AIDS today and pays tribute to the early days in the fight against HIV.
"This garden is not only for reflection, but it is for education. And there is a community garden component to make sure the community is embedded in this three acre site," said Ald. Tom Tunney (44th.)
The garden is scheduled to open next spring. City leaders also highlighted gains made in the fight against AIDS. HIV cases are going down. They’ve dropped 26% in the city of Chicago since 2009.
Help AIDS Garden Chicago grow this Giving Tuesday! Show your support by ordering a special AIDS Garden Chicago holiday ornament, and learn about additional giving opportunities at https://t.co/SqLtySyjQx. pic.twitter.com/Qoe7FhNgkF
— Tom Tunney (@AldTomTunney) November 30, 2021
On Wednesday, President Joe Biden is expected to unveil a new national HIV AIDS strategy. His plan aims to prevent new infections, improve outcomes for people living with HIV and reduce health inequity.
It prioritizes Black women, trans women, people 13 to 24 years old, intravenous drug users, as well as Black, Latino and Native American men. The goal is to end the HIV epidemic by 2030.