LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — Allen Robinson, Cole Kmet, and Marquise Goodwin were among those missing at Bears practice on Wednesday, but Justin Fields was back.
But while Fields was out on the practice field, Head Coach Matt Nagy said Andy Dalton got the starter's reps. It is not clear yet if Fields will be able to return from his cracked ribs to play against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
"We've got to make sure medically he's safe. It's important for him to grow off that momentum he had the last couple games," Nagy said. "Those last two games, he had some moments you could feel him growing. This is a part of life of playing quarterback in this league."
On defense, the injuries to key players continue to mount. It is looking like Christian Jones will have to fill in for Roquan Smith, who didn’t practice after injuring his hamstring against Detroit.
"Just got to go out there and be myself; do my job," Jones said. "Ro is a dynamic. Can't replace him. Just do your part. We practice a lot together."
Jones had a laugh talking about his coin toss kerfuffle, when he chose to defer after the Lions had already done so. He said he didn’t really hear the official, but he was happy to entertain people on Thanksgiving.