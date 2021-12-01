CHICAGO (CBS) — The Loyola Ramblers hosted Indiana State in their Missouri Valley Conference opener on Wednesday.
Indiana State reached a 31-24 lead at one point in the first half, but by halftime, Loyola was up 39-38 thanks to a scoring run by Marquise Kennedy and a three-pointer from Braden Norris, the team reported.
The game remained close through the much of the second half, but Lucas Williamson helped the Ramblers take and keep the lead. He had four three-pointers as part of a game-high 20.
Loyola pulled away for an 88-76 win. It was their 27th straight win at Gentile Arena.