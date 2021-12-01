RED CROSSToday Is Our Day Of Giving! Find Out How You Can Help The Red Cross Here In Illinois
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and killed Wednesday morning in the Lincoln Square neighborhood.

Police said a 59-year-old man was in the 2600 block of West Catalpa Avenue shortly after 7 a.m., when a sedan pulled up to him, and a gunman got out of the passenger side of the vehicle and shot him.

The victim was taken to AMITA Health Saint Francis Hospital Evanston, where he was pronounced dead.

No one was in custody Wednesday morning.

Area Three detectives were investigating.

