By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– A needle was found on a gas pump nozzle at a Shell Gas station in Chicago Ridge.

The needle device was found by someone filling up at the gas station, located at 111th Street and Ridgeland Avenue, felt a poke as they squeezed the nozzle.

There was a white powder behind the needle.

Police are working with a state crime lab to find any evidence of who did this.

The customer was taken to a hospital for evaluation and was asymptomatic for any exposure.

