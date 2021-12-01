CHICAGO (CBS)– A needle was found on a gas pump nozzle at a Shell Gas station in Chicago Ridge.
The needle device was found by someone filling up at the gas station, located at 111th Street and Ridgeland Avenue, felt a poke as they squeezed the nozzle.
There was a white powder behind the needle.
Police are working with a state crime lab to find any evidence of who did this.
The customer was taken to a hospital for evaluation and was asymptomatic for any exposure.