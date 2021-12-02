ST. JOHN, Ind. (CBS) — Not even the holidays are safe from debate about masking in schools as a COVID-19 mitigation.

As CBS 2’s Marie Saavedra reported Thursday night, a back-and-forth in St. John, Indiana has spread to a Christmas icon.

Christmas in the Park is a St. John tradition, started 17 years ago by the family of the current St. John Town Clerk-Treasurer, Beth Hernandez. Now, she says this event has been used to promote a message that divides this community.

At issue is one of the more than 100 Christmas trees filling Prairie West Park. A six-foot evergreen carries a message to the local school district- “unmask the kids.”

The tree is decked with blue and white ornaments that match promotional pencils, the stylized choice by Raymens LLC. The town accepts $75 donations from companies or nonprofits to sponsor a tree and decorate, but we couldn’t find “Raymens LLC” with that particular spelling listed in the Indiana Business Portal.

Jenna McJen has a student in Lake Central School Corporation and supports the tree.

“I think it’s great,” McJen said. “There’s a lot of trees out here that are out for really good causes, and we’re just one of them.”

She also supports a lawsuit filed last week by five other parents against the Lake Central School Corporation, its superintendent, and members of its board. It argues the school corporation’s mandatory masking rule “violates Indiana law, and both the state and country’s constitutions.”

“It’s important for kids to see each other’s faces and smiles,” McJen said. “it’s really all about smiles, and you know, living a normal life.”

We found critics of the suit and the tree on St. John’s Clerk-Treasurer’s Facebook page, where people can vote for their favorite. On woman’s comment echoes most of them – calling it a shame the entry was permitted, and saying it shows ignorance and divisiveness.

What it certainly does is remind us that the opinions of others are something we can never escape, not even during the holidays.

In her statement, the clerk-treasurer said the tree will stand. It is not obscene, and doesn’t violate any guidelines, so she will honor the sponsor’s free speech.

But she did concede that those guidelines may change in the future, to keep the focus of the event on holiday joy.