CHICAGO (CBS)– Police in Buffalo Grove shot and killed a man who approached them with a gun in each hand early Thursday morning.
Police around 12:30 a.m., officers received a call about a man with a gun at 1250 Radcliffe Rd.
When officers arrived they were approached by a man with two handguns. Police said the offender fired several shots in the air when the officers approached.
JUST IN: A man has been killed by Buffalo Grove police-this after he approached officers with a gun in each hand and fired shots into the air several times. Neither officer was injured. Lake Co. Major Crimes Task Force now investigating. @cbschicago https://t.co/xF6RD3SDFQ
— Meredith Barack (@MeredithBarack) December 2, 2021
Officers returned fire, and the man was killed.
Neither officer was injured.
The Lake County Major Crimes Task Force is currently investigating.
Police have not release the identity of the man killed.