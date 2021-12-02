RED CROSSToday Is Our Day Of Giving! Find Out How You Can Help The Red Cross Here In Illinois
By Meredith Barack
CHICAGO (CBS)– Police in Buffalo Grove shot and killed a man who approached them with a gun in each hand early Thursday morning.

Police around 12:30 a.m., officers received a call about a man with a gun at 1250 Radcliffe Rd.

When officers arrived they were approached by a man with two handguns. Police said the offender fired several shots in the air when the officers approached.

Officers returned fire, and the man was killed.

Neither officer was injured.

The Lake County Major Crimes Task Force is currently investigating.

Police have not release the identity of the man killed.

Meredith Barack