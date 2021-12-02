GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Albert Ramon
Albert Ramon, RealTime Weather, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — A disturbance will cross the area overnight allowing for a chance of a rain and snow mix, but mainly for areas to the north along the Wisconsin state line.

3 a.m. Friday: 12.02.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

A shower is possible around sunrise Friday, then it will be mainly dry and partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs will be cooler in the upper 40s.

Friday Highs: 12.02.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

It will be mostly sunny and dry on Saturday with highs in the low 40s. Rain chances increase on Sunday, with a 60 percent chance for showers in the late morning and afternoon. Lingering rain is possible through Sunday evening. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 40s.

Next 3 Days: 12.02.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Sunday: 12.02.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Look for cold next week with highs only in the 30s Monday through Wednesday. Snow showers are in the forecast for Tuesday with light accumulations possible.

7-Day: 12.02.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of rain/snow. Low 37.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 48.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High 42.

Albert Ramon