CHICAGO (CBS) — A disturbance will cross the area overnight allowing for a chance of a rain and snow mix, but mainly for areas to the north along the Wisconsin state line.
A shower is possible around sunrise Friday, then it will be mainly dry and partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs will be cooler in the upper 40s.
It will be mostly sunny and dry on Saturday with highs in the low 40s. Rain chances increase on Sunday, with a 60 percent chance for showers in the late morning and afternoon. Lingering rain is possible through Sunday evening. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 40s.
Look for cold next week with highs only in the 30s Monday through Wednesday. Snow showers are in the forecast for Tuesday with light accumulations possible.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of rain/snow. Low 37.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 48.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High 42.