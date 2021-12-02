RED CROSSToday Is Our Day Of Giving! Find Out How You Can Help The Red Cross Here In Illinois
By Laura Bannon
CHICAGO (CBS)– Mild temperatures continue.

Thursday’s temperatures will reach the upper 50s with a mix of clouds and sun.

Sprinkles are possible Friday with high temperatures in the upper 40s.

By Sunday, rain chances return with a potential for a rain and snow mix late in the evening.

