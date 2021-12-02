CHICAGO (CBS)– Mild temperatures continue.
Thursday’s temperatures will reach the upper 50s with a mix of clouds and sun.
Sprinkles are possible Friday with high temperatures in the upper 40s.
By Sunday, rain chances return with a potential for a rain and snow mix late in the evening.