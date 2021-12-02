CHICAGO (CBS) — A Calumet City woman was facing federal charges Thursday on allegations that she arranged for a child to engage in commercial sex acts with others at local hotels.
Jamari Hodge, 26 – also known as “Hypnotic” or “Miracle” – was arrested Wednesday. She is charged with one count of producing child pornography, and is due for a detention hearing on Monday at 12:30 p.m. before U.S. District Judge Beth W. Jantz.READ MORE: Jussie Smollett Trial: Defense Suggests Abel Osundairo, Who Said He Was Paid To Help Stage Attack, Had Secret Romantic Relationship With Smollett
A criminal complaint alleged that Hodge took sexually explicit photos of the victim and posted the photos in online advertisements offering commercial sex. The complaint accused Hodge of then renting hotel rooms in Illinois for encounters with people who responded to the ads.READ MORE: Suburban Family Still In Shock After They Hired Home Improvement Contractor Via HomeAdvisor, Only For The Contractor To Smash Up Their Property
Hodge is accused of setting the prices and having the customers pay her in cash or electronic transfer.
Production of child pornography carries a minimum sentence of 15 years in federal prison, and a maximum sentence of 30 years.MORE NEWS: Illinois Reports Most New COVID-19 Cases In More Than A Year, As Testing Hits All-Time High
Anyone looking to report child sexual exploitation can do so by contacting the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children via the website www.missingkids.com or at (800) 843-5678. The service is always available.