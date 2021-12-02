CHICAGO (CBS) — Abel Osundairo returned to the witness stand Thursday and his brother Ola also testified in Jussie Smollett’s trial, with both claiming that Smollett asked and paid them to stage a racist and homophobic attack against him.

As CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reported, Abel got grilled about just how close he was with Smollett. The defense suggested they are more than friends.

In a series of bombshell questions, attorneys for Smollett suggested that Abel Osundairo had a secret romantic relationship with Smollett. Abel denied those claims, and he kept his composure as attorneys peppered with questions about his character.

Smollett gave a small fist pump as he walked into court Thursday. He is charged with lying to police and staging his own attack.

Friends are still standing by his side.

Star witness Abel Osundairo started the day on the receiving end of an intense line of questioning by Smollett defense attorney Shay Allen:

Allen: “When did you and Jussie start dating?”

Abel Osundairo: “What? We were never dating.”

Allen: “Were you using the sexual tension between you to progress your acting career?”

Abel Osundairo: “I didn’t know there was sexual tension.”

Smollett, who is Black and openly gay, had told police he was attacked as he was walking home on Lower North Water Street around 2 a.m. on Jan. 29, 2019. He claimed two masked men – one of them also wearing a red hat – shouted racist and homophobic slurs as they beat him, put a noose around his neck, and poured a chemical on him. Police and prosecutors have said Smollett orchestrated it himself, paying the Osundairo brothers $3,500 to help stage the attack.

Testimony revealed Smollett wanted to use the security video of the incident for publicity, but the actual attack was not caught on camera.

We spoke to Abel before he began testifying on Wednesday. CBS 2’s De Mar asked him if he was nervous.

“You don’t have to be nervous if you have the truth on your side,” he replied.

After the defense’s cross-examination, special prosecutor Dan Webb returned to ask Abel further questions for redirect.

The defense had suggested that the Osundairo brothers were homophobic and that was the motive for the attack on Smollett. The special prosecutor ended his redirect by asking Abel about the time he and his brother participated in a Chicago LGBT Pride Parade float.

Afterward, older brother Ola Osundairo took the stand. Ola told the jury that Smollett wanted to be splashed with gasoline, but Ola felt that such a substance was too extreme and used bleach instead.

“I didn’t think it was safe,” Ola said on the stand.

Returning to the defense’s contention that the Osundairo brothers are homophobic, the special prosecutor sought to establish otherwise. The jury was shown a picture of Ola on a Trojan condom Pride Parade float from years back, and explained that he was, “throwing out condoms and flexing.”

On cross-examination, Smollett defense attorney Tamara Walker asked Ola about tweets in which he used homophobic language. Cook County Judge James Linn stopped the defense and said they were getting into “collateral” territory.

Walker asked for sidebar, and when she returned, she asked for a mistrial. She also accused

Judge Linn of physically lunging at her.

Linn denied the motion for a mistrial. CBS 2’s De Mar described the chain of events as a wild couple of minutes.

Smollett’s defense also argued the brothers were interested in working security for Smollett, and attacked the actor in an effort to scare him into hiring them. Both brothers denied that claim.