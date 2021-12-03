GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon during an attempted robbery right outside the Garfield station on the CTA Red Line.

Police said, around 12:45 p.m., two men were standing on the sidewalk at the entrance to the Red Line station at 200 W. Garfield Blvd., when two men walked up and demanded their shopping bags and other personal items.

When the victims refused, one of the robbers pulled out a gun and shot both of them.

One victim was shot in the back, and another was shot in the abdomen. Both men were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, police said.

No one was in custody Friday afternoon.

The CTA said Red Line trains were bypassing the Garfield station while police investigate.

