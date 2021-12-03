AURORA, Ill. (CBS) — A semi-trailer truck full of salt was involved in a wreck on the Ronald Reagan Memorial Tollway on Friday afternoon, and one person was seriously injured.
Illinois State Police were called to the scene just west of Eola Road at 2:11 p.m. The truck trailer had become separated from its tractor on westbound I-88, and was busted open – spilling salt all over a couple of lanes of the tollway.
Meanwhile, the tractor rolled over and landed in the right ditch. One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, though state police did not specify whether it was the truck driver.
Two lanes of I-88 westbound near milepost 120.5 were shut down for investigation at 2:20 p.m., and remained closed as the afternoon rush began.