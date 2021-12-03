CHICAGO (CBS) — Investigators recovered millions of dollars in stolen merchandise from storage units at two Chicago facilities, as part of a large-scale investigation into organized retail thefts.
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said his Organized Retail Crime Task Force, working with Chicago Police and other law enforcement agencies, executed search warrants on eight storage units at two facilities, recovering tens of thousands of stolen products, worth millions.
“Organized retail theft is about more than lost revenue and stolen products. Frequently, the criminal enterprises behind these crimes are connected to other crimes, such as the drug trade and human trafficking. I am committed to identifying the perpetrators behind this and other organized retail crimes in Illinois,” Raoul said.
According to Raoul’s office, the units that were searched contained four semi-trailers of stolen merchandise; including clothing, beauty products, furniture, food, and electronics.
Authorities were still conducting a complete inventory of the stolen goods, but estimated they are worth millions of dollars.
The task force's investigation is ongoing, according to Raoul.
The announcement comes as CBS Chicago earlier this week reported on a number of large-scale thefts at high-end stores, with businesses fearing the incidents could drive shoppers away.