Plummer, Cockburn Lead Illinois Past RutgersAlfonso Plummer scored 24 points, Kofi Cockburn had a double-double and Illinois cruised to an victory over Rutgers on Friday night in the Big Ten opener for both teams.

Marcus Freeman Gets Enthusiastic Welcome As He Officially Becomes New Head Notre Dame Football CoachMarcus Freeman got all the support from his team after the Notre Dame defensive coordinator officially accepted the head coaching job.

Bears Vs. Cardinals: Three Things To WatchDon't look now, but the Bears are just one game out of a playoff spot. Okay, they're one game out, but with seven teams between them and that final Wild Card.

Fields Making Progress, But Won't Play Vs. Cardinals; Dalton To Start At QB Again For BearsJustin Fields will miss his second consecutive game as he recovers from a rib injury, and Andy Dalton will get the start again on Sunday when the Chicago Bears host the NFL-leading Arizona Cardinals.

Chicago Elite Classic ReturnsSome of the top talent from the city, and around the country, will be on display this weekend. CBS 2's Ryan Baker caught up with tournament organizers, Rob Smith of Simeon Fame and Whitney Young's Tyrone Slaughter.

Wolfpack Junior Football Team Heads To National Championships In FloridaThe undefeated Wolfpack junior football team was given a super-sized sendoff on Friday in Jackson Park, as they boarded buses to head to Florida to compete for a national championship.