CHICAGO (CBS) — A California family that attended a big wedding in Milwaukee says the joyous occasion turned into a hotbed for a superspreader.
The family was in Milwaukee last weekend for the wedding.READ MORE: Oak Park And River Forest High School Ban On Activities Due To COVID Outbreak Sparks Outrage
Now 12 of them are infected with COVID-19, and five of them have the Omicron variant.READ MORE: Parents Of Michigan School Shooter Arrested And Charged After Manhunt
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says everyone was vaccinated and most had boosters.
None of the wedding attendees wore masks.MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Rain Sunday, Flurries Monday
All of their symptoms are mild.