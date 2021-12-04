CHICAGO (CBS) — A decision to put a stop to sports and extracurricular activities at a west suburban high school has sparked outrage from students and parents.

Health and school leaders call the high school a hot spot for spreading COVID-19, but about a hundreds parents and students showed up to a rally that got heated at Oak Park and River Forest High School Saturday evening. They demanded the temporary ban on activities be lifted after the out-of-the-blue announcement Friday night.

AT 10: Oak Park-River Forest HS students and parents outraged as Winter sports ban goes in effect until early next year. Health leaders tried to explain the school is a COVID hotspot, but many want more data. @cbschicago https://MORE: https://t.co/jg2vBugmgM pic.twitter.com/XV6yeiwayx — Steven Graves (@StevenGravesTV) December 5, 2021

The ban lasts until the end of winter break, meaning students can’t practice or play until next year. Students are disappointed, angered, and worried about mental health and scholarship opportunities.

Everyone is demanding to see data because they say what has been told to them is not enough.

The Oak Park Health Departement said COVID transmission rates in the school are spiking, pointing to 17 new cases in the past week, with potential close contacts and congregating as a source. They are calling it an outbreak.

“The rate is four times higher in Oak Park and River Forest High School than it is the community as a whole,” said Dr. Theresa Chapple-McGruder with the Oak Park Health Department. “We’re trying to figure out what the best way to mitigate this ways.

“I have less of a chance of being recruited for D2 or D1 schools, which I have the potential to do, but now I can’t showcase that,” said senior wrestler Camila Neuman.

“We only played six games my junior season, so to hear that again, it’s very disappointing,” said senior basketball player Justin Mulins.

It is unclear if students will make up lost games. The school and health department claim the decision was made after conversations with state leaders.

CBS 2’s Steven Graves asked the superintendent if this demonstration opens up more discussion. He did not say yes or no but said in a letter to parents that administration will closely monitor any changes over the next two weeks.

The following is the full letter to parents: