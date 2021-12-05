CHICAGO (CBS) — Hundreds of people attended a public memorial for Chicago icon Timuel Black Sunday at the Rockefeller Chapel on the University of Chicago Campus.
Black died in October at the age of 102.READ MORE: Delivery Driver Shot In Head In Back of The Yards; 18-Year-Old Struck In Thigh
The memorial service lasted more than three hours and featured many of the things he loved, including jazz and African drums.
Timuel Black was a respected educator, civil rights activitist and adviser to some of Chicago’s most respected politicians.READ MORE: Toys For Tots Motorcycle Parade Delivers Presents For Children
He was remembered for his dedication, service and generosity.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Gov. JB Pritzker were among those honoring his life and achievements.
Several people shared stories about the impact Black had on tehri lives.MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Monday Brings Wind, Blast Of Cold Air
Black spent his life working alongside such trailblazers as Martin Luther King, Jr., Harold Washington, and President Barack Obama.