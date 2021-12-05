GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Hundreds of people attended a public memorial for Chicago icon Timuel Black Sunday at the Rockefeller Chapel on the University of Chicago Campus.

Black died in October at the age of 102.

The memorial service lasted more than three hours and featured many of the things he loved, including jazz and African drums.

Timuel Black was a respected educator, civil rights activitist and adviser to some of Chicago’s most respected politicians.

He was remembered for his dedication, service and generosity.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Gov. JB Pritzker were among those honoring his life and achievements.

Several people shared stories about the impact Black had on tehri lives.

Black spent his life working alongside such trailblazers as Martin Luther King, Jr., Harold Washington, and President Barack Obama.

