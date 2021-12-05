By Mary Chappell
CHICAGO (CBS) — A group of women volunteering for nonprofit My Block, My Hood, My City were robbed while putting up holiday decorations in Bronzeville Saturday, police said.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Rain Followed By Colder Temps
The women, ranging from 30-34 years old, were decorating a fence on the 4800 block of South King Drive at about 3:50 p.m. when a white SUV pulled up and multiple offenders got out of the car and demanded the women’s property, authorities said. They then grabbed women’s belongings and fled.READ MORE: Teen, 15, Shot In The Loop
The women were part of a group of volunteers decorating homes along King Drive from 35th to 115th Street as part of the campaign Be a Part of the Light. They put up lights, ornaments and wreaths to make the neighborhoods beautiful and festive for the holiday season.MORE NEWS: CTA Bus Driver Beaten Near Millennium Park
Area One detectives are investigating the incident.