CHICAGO (CBS) — A west suburban high school could be reversing course after a heated protest over COVID-19 protocols.
Student athletes rallied outside the school Saturday after school officials announced they would be canceling sports and other extra curricular activities.READ MORE: Delivery Driver Shot In Head In Back of The Yards; 18-Year-Old Struck In Thigh
The district now says it will decide by Monday whether to reverse that decision.READ MORE: Toys For Tots Motorcycle Parade Delivers Presents For Children
It may reinstate sports and activities if students agree to wear masks.MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Monday Brings Wind, Blast Of Cold Air
A final decision will be announced Monday by 7 p.m.