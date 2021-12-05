GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — For some people jingle bells are the signature sound of the holiday season, but for others its the roar of the Chicagoland Toys for Tots Motorcycle Parade.

It has been a tradition for 43 years. Last year there was no parade due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sunday’s parade went up Western Boulevard from 83rd all the way to Lane Tech High School at Addison.

Each motorcycle rider delivered a new toy to be given to a child in need.

Anyone interested can still donate a toy for the holiday by leaving it at any of the toy drop boxes across the Chicagoland area or at the Toys for Tots headquarters in Bridgeview.

