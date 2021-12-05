CHICAGO (CBS) – At least six people are dead and 22 more are wounded in shootings across Chicago over the weekend, including two under the age of 18.

The first homicide of the weekend happened around 8:24 p.m. Friday in the West Chatham neighborhood.

Police said a 44-year-old man was in a verbal dispute with another known man on the porch of the victim’s home on the 10-100 block of West 78th Street. The offender pulled out his gun and shot multiple times at the victim before fleeing the scene.

The victim sustained two gunshot wounds to the torso and one to the head. The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A woman, 20, and two men, both 23, sustained gunshot wounds to the body, according to authorities.

Around 4:36 a.m., the woman and the man were walking in an alley in the 4800 block of North Central Avenue when an unknown offender began shooting in their direction striking both of them. The other man was inside of the location when he was shot.

The woman was transported to Community First Hospital where she was pronounced dead. The first male victim self-transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition, and the other male victim went to Evanston Hospital in critical condition.

A 54-year-old woman was shot and killed in the city’s West Englewood neighborhood.

The woman was on a porch in the 6500 block of South Claremont when someone drove by and someone inside got out and started shooting. The woman was struck in the abdomen and leg. She was taken to Advocate Christ Hospital and later pronounced dead.

An 18-year-old man was also killed this weekend. According to police, he was shot while walking through a gas station in the 1100 block of West 63rd when a vehicle drove by and someone started shooting just after 8 p.m. Saturday. He was struck multiple times and taken to Holy Cross Hospital where he was pronounced.

A man, 56, and a woman, 41, sustained gunshot wounds to the body.

Police said around 3:20 a.m., both victims were sitting in a vehicle In the 300 block of South Hoyne when they were shot. The man was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The woman was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

A woman was shot in the hallway of a building in South Shore.

The 27-year-old woman was shot in the head by an unknown offender in the hallway of a building around 7:19 p.m. Friday in the 7100 block of South Ridgeland, according to police.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A 19-year-old man was wounded while standing on the sidewalk 4600 block of South Marshfield in the Back of the Yards neighborhood when an occupant in a black sedan fired shots. The victim sustained gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen and was transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

In other shootings since 5 p.m. Friday: