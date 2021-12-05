CHICAGO (CBS) – At least six people are dead and 22 more are wounded in shootings across Chicago over the weekend, including two under the age of 18.
The first homicide of the weekend happened around 8:24 p.m. Friday in the West Chatham neighborhood.
Police said a 44-year-old man was in a verbal dispute with another known man on the porch of the victim’s home on the 10-100 block of West 78th Street. The offender pulled out his gun and shot multiple times at the victim before fleeing the scene.
The victim sustained two gunshot wounds to the torso and one to the head. The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
A woman, 20, and two men, both 23, sustained gunshot wounds to the body, according to authorities.
Around 4:36 a.m., the woman and the man were walking in an alley in the 4800 block of North Central Avenue when an unknown offender began shooting in their direction striking both of them. The other man was inside of the location when he was shot.
The woman was transported to Community First Hospital where she was pronounced dead. The first male victim self-transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition, and the other male victim went to Evanston Hospital in critical condition.
A 54-year-old woman was shot and killed in the city's West Englewood neighborhood.
The woman was on a porch in the 6500 block of South Claremont when someone drove by and someone inside got out and started shooting. The woman was struck in the abdomen and leg. She was taken to Advocate Christ Hospital and later pronounced dead.
An 18-year-old man was also killed this weekend. According to police, he was shot while walking through a gas station in the 1100 block of West 63rd when a vehicle drove by and someone started shooting just after 8 p.m. Saturday. He was struck multiple times and taken to Holy Cross Hospital where he was pronounced.
A man, 56, and a woman, 41, sustained gunshot wounds to the body.
Police said around 3:20 a.m., both victims were sitting in a vehicle In the 300 block of South Hoyne when they were shot. The man was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The woman was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.
A woman was shot in the hallway of a building in South Shore.
The 27-year-old woman was shot in the head by an unknown offender in the hallway of a building around 7:19 p.m. Friday in the 7100 block of South Ridgeland, according to police.
The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
A 19-year-old man was wounded while standing on the sidewalk 4600 block of South Marshfield in the Back of the Yards neighborhood when an occupant in a black sedan fired shots. The victim sustained gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen and was transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition.
In other shootings since 5 p.m. Friday:
- At 2:58 a.m. Saturday, a 19-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk in the 4600 block of South Marshfield whe someone inside a black sedan started shooting. The victim was shot in the chest and abdomen and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition.
- At 2:33 a.m. Saturday, a 23-year-old male was driving in 7500 block of South Essex in South Shore when shots were fired by an unknown offender. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the right shoulder and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where he is listed in fair condition.
- At 2:35 a.m. Saturday, a 26-year-old male was discovered in the street in the 1200 block of West 81st Street with a gunshot wound to the chest and was transported by the Chicago Fire Department to Christ Hospital in critical condition.
- At 6:09 p.m. Friday, in the 500 block of West 63rd Street, a 46-year-old man, was struck by gunfire. The victim was struck to the shoulder and self-transported to Saint Bernard Hospital initially reported in good condition.
- At 6:50 p.m. Friday, a 31-year-old man was inside of a vehicle in the 0-100 block of East Huron when an unknown vehicle pulled alongside the victim. An unknown offender then produced a handgun and fired shots. The victim was struck to the legs and back and self-transported to Stroger Hospital initially reported in critical condition.
- At 6:22 p.m. Friday, In the 2300 block of West 23rd Place, on Dec. 3, 2021, a 28-year-old man was inside of a vehicle when he was struck by gunfire. The victim was struck multiple times to the body and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital initially reported in critical condition.
- At 5 a.m. Sunday, a man, 39, sustained a gunshot wound to the Shoulder. The victim was driving in the 1800 block of West 21st St when a red Jeep drove by shooting, striking the victim in the shoulder. The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition. The offender fled westbound on 21st Street.
- At 3:04 a.m. Sunday, a 28-year-old female victim was shot at while traveling Eastbound in her vehicle on the 4500 block of West Roscoe. The victim noticed a silver SUV following her which was occupied by an unidentified male offender who produced a weapon and shot at her. The victim sustained one gunshot wound to the torso and was transported to Community First Hospital where she is listed in fair condition.
- At 2:35 a.m. Sunday, a 43-year-old man was traveling in his vehicle in the 5600 block of West Addison when an unidentified offender shot at his vehicle. The victim sustained multiple gunshot wound to the torso and head and was transported to IL Masonic in critical condition.
- At 11:20 p.m. Saturday, a 15-year-old boy was walking outside when he bumped into an unidentified male walking in the opposite direction. There was a verbal dispute between the two followed by the male offender producing a handgun and shooting at the victim before fleeing the scene. The victim sustained one gunshot wound to the arm and was transported to Lurie Children’s Hospital in good condition.
- At 10 p.m. Saturday, a 22-year-old man victim was transported by a family member to Loyola Hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim is listed in good condition and was uncooperative with details.
- At 9:18 p.m. Saturday, a 17-year-old man was traveling in the front passenger seat of a vehicle in the 3400 block of West 61st place when he observed two unidentified males shouting at him from the sidewalk. As the vehicle passed the two males, the victim and the driver of the vehicle heard shots fired and attempted to flee the scene. The victim sustained one gunshot wound to the rear of the head and was transported to Christ Hospital where he is listed in serious condition.
- At 4:30 p.m. Saturday, the Chicago Police Department and Civilian Office of Police Accountability are investigating an incident in which an off-duty officer sustained a gunshot wound to the leg. According to Preliminary Information, the incident happened in the 2300 block of West School Street. The officer was treated at Illinois Masonic Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
- At 9:39 a.m. Saturday, a man, 28, sustained a gunshot wound to the wrist in the 800 block of North Ridgeway. The victim was transported to Mount Sinai in good condition. The offender is not cooperative at this time.